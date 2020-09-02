First Alert Forecast: stifling heat but no definable tropical threats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Today is a big day in the Cape Fear Region as Wilmington will become the first ever “World War II Heritage City” with a presidential visit and a ceremony aboard the U.S.S. North Carolina. And the forecast is sizzling. Expect sun to drive temperatures to highs in the sweltering lower 90s and heat index values to the stifling 100 to 108 range. You should definitely start hydrating early and you might hope for a heavy, drenching, and cooling pop-up storm. Odds you get one are on the low end but certainly not zero: 30%.