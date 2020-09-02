Demontrations pop up in downtown Wilmington ahead of President Trump’s visit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rallies and protests are taking place around Wilmington ahead of President Trump’s visit.
Black Lives Matter Wilmington gathered a Jervay Park starting at noon Wednesday for an anti-racism rally. The group’s leader, Sonya Patrick, says she knows the president is in town to honor veterans, but she hopes he recognizes veterans of all races.
“All races fought in World War II, including our black veterans, to make this country great,” said Patrick. “Even the White House that he lives in was built by the hands of our ancestors.”
Patrick says she wanted to have a rally during Trump’s visit in hopes he’ll hear they’re collective calls for change in the system.
“A divided house will fall,” said Patrick. “We have to stand together as a nation because there’s only one race: the human race.”
Demonstrations gathering on the river walk in downtown Wilmington with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Dump Trump.” Demonstrators showed up with hopes of getting out various messages.
“I want to make sure people know that I love the country,” said Kevin Chandler “You can protest. You can be against what the president stands for, but still up the country very much so that’s why I’m decked out like this.”
