Death penalty sought against two suspects in murder of UNCW student

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The death penalty is being sought against two men charged with killing a UNCW student earlier this year.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, the state announced its intention to seek the death penalty against Raymond Lee Brooks Jr. and Brandon Tyrell Chambers in the murder of 23-year-old Chris Duane Stewart.
Brooks, Chambers and Myasia Nicole Morange have been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
The state is not seeking the death penalty against Morange, according to District Attorney Ben David.
Brooks and Chambers are being held without bond. Morange’s bond has been set at $1 million.
According to arrest warrants obtained by WECT, Morange and Brooks used a three-foot metal pole to rob Stewart of money, a cell phone and car keys. The warrants don’t state if the pole was used to kill Stewart. No other weapon is mentioned in the warrants.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.