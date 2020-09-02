Carolina Beach Town Council to vote on speed limit reductions on two major thoroughfares

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has been attempting to get the speed limit on Dow Road lowered for years but has faced resistance from the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
Now, after discussions with transportation officials, the town has been successful in convincing the state to allow for a slow down on Dow Road and another state-owned road.
“We had meetings with DOT and they have told us they are willing to approve speed limits if we agree to enforce the speed limits on Ocean Boulevard and Dow,” Town Manager Bruce Oakley said at the Town Council workshop in August.
Now a resolution is being presented to town leaders to approve the changes at their upcoming Sept. 8 Town Council meeting.
If approved the state will allow the reduction of the speed limits on two major thoroughfares in town.
The proposed changes will see the speed limit on Dow Road drop from 55 mph to 45 mph between Tarboro Avenue and Ocean Boulevard, and from 45 mph to 35 mph on Ocean Boulevard between Dow Road and Spot Lane.
Previous attempts to lower the speed limits on Dow Road have had little success. In 2017 the NCDOT actually planned on reducing the speed limit on Dow Road to 45 mph for its entirety, however, resistance from both Kure Beach and Carolina Beach led to the scrapping of that plan.
Most of the roads in Carolina Beach are subject to a 25 mph speed limit, however, Dow Road, Lake Park Boulevard, and Ocean Boulevard are all owned by the state meaning the state has to approve any changes.
In the past the state has been hesitant to change the speed limits in Carolina Beach due to traffic studies that show drivers travelling above the already posted speed limit on these roads. That is why the town is being asked to enforce the speed limits along these routes if the changes are to be approved.
“Many people believe that lowering speed limits will reduce motorist speed. However, changing the speed limit is not always the best option. Speed limits are set at a limit that the roadway can safely accommodate by design, the majority of drivers will obey, and law enforcement can reasonably enforce,” according to the NCDOT.
These traffic studies use the 85th percentile speed or ’the speed at or below which 85 percent of the traffic is moving’ to determine a reasonable speed limit for a road.
“Engineering studies have shown that there are often no significant changes in vehicle speeds following the posting of an artificially reduced speed limit. This information shows that most motorists drive at the speed they consider to be comfortable and safe. If motorists are regularly exceeding the posted speed limit through an area, enforcement is key to ensuring compliance,” according to NCDOT.
