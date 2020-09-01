Wrightsville Beach Police warn of vacation rental scams, offers tips to avoid them

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - As summer winds down and comes to an end it might seem like the perfect time for one last beach getaway. Police in Wrightsville Beach are warning renters and homeowners to be wary of scammers offering rentals online that they don’t own, and offering tips to avoid these scams.
According to the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, false rentals have been showing up online, particularly, on Craigslist.
“Over the course of the summer, we have had three reported cases where residents have had their homes falsely advertised on craigslist for rent. It is important for owners and visitors to take note of these small steps to help prevent being the victim of a scam. We are asking for your help in sending the message to thieves that Wrightsville Beach is not a welcoming environment for their crimes. Be vigilant, protect yourself, and report any suspicious activity,” police wrote in a social media post.
The nature of the internet and the anonymity provided by it, the crime itself has a low chance of being solved, according to police.
“While there are likely some unreported instances, this is a very small percentage of total rental activity on the island,” WBPD wrote on a social media post.
The WBPD however encourages property owners and rental customers to take the following steps to protect themselves against fraud of this nature.
- Owners
- If you see something that is not right please say something. Ex: Someone taking pictures of homes in your neighborhood or showing interest in your home etc.
- If you choose to rent your home out, please do so through a company that specializes in such rentals to ensure your property security.
- Occasionally search your home address to see what, if any activity there is via the internet in regards to your home.
- Renters
- For those of you who wish to visit our community and plan to rent a home, please utilize a reputable company from our area to ensure a safe rental transaction.
- Do your research before making a purchase via the phone or the internet. Utilizing apps for payments to an unknown source is not recommended.
- Be wary of scams on the internet. If it looks too good to be true it most likely is.
This is not the first time this scam has been an issue in the area, after Hurricane Florence hit the scam was causing problems for those who were in need of housing.
