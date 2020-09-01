Wrightsville Beach Police warn of vacation rental scams, offers tips to avoid them

“Over the course of the summer, we have had three reported cases where residents have had their homes falsely advertised on craigslist for rent. It is important for owners and visitors to take note of these small steps to help prevent being the victim of a scam. We are asking for your help in sending the message to thieves that Wrightsville Beach is not a welcoming environment for their crimes. Be vigilant, protect yourself, and report any suspicious activity,” police wrote in a social media post.