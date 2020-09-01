Video: beachgoers drag large hammerhead shark on Caswell Beach back into ocean

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Beachgoers were in for a surprise in Caswell Beach when what appears to be a large hammerhead shark was spotted on the beach in just inches of water.
The video was submitted via See it, Snap it, Send it by Samantha Wong and it begins with the shark laying on the sand in shallow water. It is not clear if the shark washed ashore or was caught by fishermen.
Several people are seen trying to help the shark back into deeper water. Eventually, the hard work pays off and the shark is seen swimming off past the breaking waves as one of the two men raises his fists in celebration.
