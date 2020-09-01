SABLE helps rescue ’lost, disoriented’ kayaker stuck in Pender County marsh

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - An elderly man who became “lost and disoriented” while kayaking in Pender County Tuesday morning was found safe after he was reported missing.
According to the Topsail Beach Police Department, officers responded to Channel Boulevard around 11:20 a.m. after receiving a report of an elderly man who had gone kayaking but had not returned home.
Officers used a drone to search the marshes between Banks Channel and the Intracostal Waterway but were unable to locate the missing man.
A water rescue team from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office and the SABLE helicopter responded to help Topsail police in the search.
“Within minutes of arrival, Wilmington Command Pilot Gordon and Tactical Flight Officer Jessee located the missing man where he was stuck in the marsh and landed Sable in the marsh to bring him to safety,” a news release stated.
The Durham man told police that he had left his home hours before and became disoriented and lost in the marsh where he eventually became stuck.
“Earlier in the spring, Pender County Sheriff Allen Cutler was kind enough to include Topsail Beach in the Sable Program they share with agencies in Pender and New Hanover counties. Today, I believed it saved this gentleman’s life,” said Topsail Beach Police Chief Sam Gervase.
“I am familiar enough with the marsh areas here in Banks Channel to know that these pilots did a very remarkable job here today. It’s like a maze back there, and the skill it took to find a place in the marsh to land is just incredible. This is an excellent resource for all the agencies that have been fortunate enough to participate in the program,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.