Pender County family pushes through virtual learning without internet service

ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) -Rural areas across the state have been working for years to improve internet access, but the pleas for help have grown even more dire amid the pandemic.
With people working and going to school from home, internet has turned into a critical need that thousands of households in Pender County alone are struggling to secure.
Meredith Nance and her three young kids live in Rocky Point and they are one of those households that just cant get internet service.
Her neighbors have had no trouble getting online, but she’s tried five providers and she still doesn’t have a viable option to get internet at home. Some companies say they don’t serve the area; others blame trees and one has told her they could help if she was willing to pay $6,500 for them to run a cable from the church from across the street.
Nance has been trying to keep up with her kids’ schooling using the hot spot on her phone, but because it can only connect to one device at a time, online school has been a huge challenge for her family. Most people would agree virtual learning at home three days a week is already difficult, but Nance says the lack of internet options have made it nearly impossible to keep up.
“Were used to it, but it’s just so frustrating with the online schooling…you can’t catch a break because you’re just constantly worrying about if they’re getting their test in on time or has it shut off? Can you get your assignments in on time? Or it might not go through, or even emails –‘oh, it says it sent’ but then it comes back and says ’oh no, I’m sorry,’” said Nance.
The mother says it takes them twice as long to get their work done between having to take turns using the hot spot, and sometimes losing their work on quizzes and assignments when the signal unexpectedly shuts off. She says the lack of internet has even delayed plans she made to go back to school herself.
Access to internet is a problem the Nances don’t face alone.
Pender County is currently waiting for an answer about a $31 million grant that would bring internet to more than 5,400 homes.
Internet companies have made their promises to expand their coverage in the future as well.
“We’ve heard for like 3-5 years that they keep saying, ’oh we’re coming out there, getting better’ and I’m like, okay, we have 5g now, which I get, but you’re still telling me I can’t get internet where I am?” asked Nance. “Between watching YouTube videos to learn something...everything is online...with school and work and everything. How does someone do this?”
Pender County school district leaders have also discussed purchasing a limited number of hot spots for students in need and would determine how they’d be distributed but no final decision has been made. In the meantime, they’re offering paper packets to help kids without internet at home still keep up.
