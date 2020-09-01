Non-profit paws4people awarded sixth grant to train service dogs for veterans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A grant of $702,323 was awarded to paws4people by the Wounded Warrior Service Dog Program (WWSDP) in August 2020 to train and place service dogs with 15 veterans and/or service members.
This is paws4people’s sixth grant from the WWSDP. Since October 2015, the grants have funded the placement of 79 service dogs.
Service dogs are customized to each Veteran or service member.
“Using our proprietary training process known as Intervention Transfer TrainingSM (ITT), each veteran and/or service member learns how to use the service dog to control, regulate, and mitigate® symptoms of physical and/or psychiatric disabilities. ITT incorporates moral injury and soul repair strategies and tools,” said paws4people Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Deputy Executive Director, Terry Henry (USN/USAF Veteran).
The WWSDP grant funds will support 100 percent of the direct and 10 percent of the indirect expenses associated with training so that service dogs can be placed free of charge to veterans and service members.
Paws4people is based in Wilmington. To apply for a paws4people service dog, click here
