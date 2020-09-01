Narcotics investigation leads to five arrests in Columbus Co.

Samuel Elijaa Jenrette, 26, of Fayetteville was charged with felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Heroin, felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, felony Possession of a Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail Premises, and Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $410,000.