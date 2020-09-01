Narcotics investigation leads to five arrests in Columbus Co.

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation into the distribution of narcotics in the Whiteville area led to the arrests of five people last week.
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit, which began the investigation after receiving community complaints, reportedly made an undercover purchase at 234 Northwood Dr.
“On June 10, 2020, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit executed a search at this same address,” a news release states. “During that search, investigators located and seized a large amount of methamphetamine, quantities of heroin, marijuana, digital scales, packaging materials, and hypodermic needles.”
On Aug. 28, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit and SWAT Team executed another search warrant at the Northwood Drive residence.
“Investigators located and seized three handguns, one had been reported as stolen in Bladen County, 4.4 grams of heroin, 200 grams of marijuana, 25.7 grams of crack cocaine, Suboxone tablets, Tramadol tablets, a glass pipe, digital scales, packaging materials, and an amount of cash,” the news release states.
Arrested after the Aug. 28 search were:
Samuel Elijaa Jenrette, 26, of Fayetteville was charged with felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule IV Controlled Substance, felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Heroin, felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, felony Possession of a Controlled Substance on Prison/Jail Premises, and Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $410,000.
Maurice Eugene Nesmith Jr, 25, of Whiteville was charged with felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, felony Trafficking Opium/Heroin, felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver Heroin, felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $350,000.00
Marquez Montrell Cherry, 24, of Whiteville was charged with two felony counts of Sell/Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony Trafficking Opium/Heroin, felony Possession of Firearm by a Felon, felony Possession of a Stolen Firearm, felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance, felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule VI Controlled Substance, misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $55,000.00.
Tiffany Michelle Long, 45, of the residence was charged with felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance and felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance. Her secured bond was set at $5,000.00.
Thelbert Junior Grainger, 47, of the residence was charged with felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, and Deliver a Schedule III Controlled Substance, misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and misdemeanor Simple Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $5,000.00 secured.
