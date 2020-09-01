LIVE: Gov. Cooper expected to announce changes to North Carolina’s Phase 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to announce changes Tuesday in regard to Phase 2 of reopening North Carolina.
The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. You can watch it live here.
WBTV is reporting that gyms in North Carolina have sent out information to their members and the public about reopening on Tuesday, Sept. 1, in accordance with Executive Order 141.
Gyms, bars and entertainment venues have been closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
