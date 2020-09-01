Gyms ready for Safer at Home Phase 2.5 on Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Under Safer at Home Phase 2.5, gyms and indoor exercise facilities can operate at 30 percent capacity starting on Friday.
O2 Fitness gyms in Wilmington have been open since Friday, and under Governor Roy Cooper’s Phase 2, gyms can be open if prescribed by or directed by a medical professional at 20 percent capacity.
Nick Starcevic is the general manager of O2 Fitness in Porters Neck and is pleased with the governor’s announcement on Tuesday.
“It is positive that we’re moving in the right direction,” said Starcevic. “Those numbers weren’t rescinded, and we didn’t go for 20 percent back down to zero. So, the fact that we can remain open and keep moving forward, I think we’re going in the right direction.”
To be able to work out in O2 Fitness, you always have to be wearing a mask. And, everyone is given a spray bottle of sanitizer to clean off equipment after they are done using it.
“We’re going to follow everything that we can to make sure we keep people happy and do the right things to stay open,” says Starcevic. “We are going to have to enforce a lot of the things that some other gyms might not be doing. But, we want people to know that we are trying to be safe and cautious..and that people feel safe coming inside our walls.”
On Tuesday, Mitchell Nacey worked out in a gym for the first time since COVID-19 shut them down in March and was very happy with what he saw.
“First, I noticed there’s a lot more cleaning going around,” said Nacey. “Especially when I’m done working out, I have to wash off all my equipment to make sure that everyone is safe after I’m done using it. I’ve noticed that everyone’s doing it as well.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.