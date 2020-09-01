First Alert Forecast: big heat to start September, watching tropics too

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Also welcome to September, the statistical peak month of Atlantic Hurricane Season: a time to be thankful for every quiet day, vigilant for changing threats, and prepared for any storm. Please take some time to thoroughly review wect.com/hurricane if you have not done so. I am pleased to say that, on this September 1, there are neither any imminent nor definable tropical storm threats to the Cape Fear Region, but there are some areas of interest.
One zone of potential tropical storm formation is relatively close to home. Tropical Depression Fifteen, centered within 200 miles of Cape Hatteras, is likely to intensify into a tropical storm named Nana Tuesday. Steering currents push this system farther away from the Carolina Coast with time so, much like Tropical Storm Kyle in August, this system would bring minimal or no impacts to the Cape Fear Region in any case.
Another disturbance with tropical storm formation potential is called “Invest 99-L”. It will continue to speed westward through the Caribbean Tuesday and, regardless of its ultimate level of development, is on-track to bring heavy rain and squalls to portions of Central America by Wednesday and Thursday.
Additional, albeit slow, tropical storm development is possible in the central and eastern Atlantic Ocean by the end of the week. This setup is not unusual; September usually features several of these so-called “Cape Verde” areas of interest.
Your First Alert Weather team continues to monitor your local forecast, of course! And that features some summer sizzle through Friday with heat index values swelling to stressful benchmarks like 100, 102, 104, 106, even 108 each afternoon. Stay cool and hydrated, friends, as you catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And if you want, for any location you choose, you can go beyond Labor Day with a full ten-day forecast on your WECT Weather App!
