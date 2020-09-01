First Alert Forecast: big heat to start September, watching tropics too

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Also welcome to September, the statistical peak month of Atlantic Hurricane Season: a time to be thankful for every quiet day, vigilant for changing threats, and prepared for any storm. Please take some time to thoroughly review wect.com/hurricane if you have not done so. I am pleased to say that, on this September 1, there are neither any imminent nor definable tropical storm threats to the Cape Fear Region, but there are some areas of interest.