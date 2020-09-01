COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Help Snipes Academy dance students beat the isolation blues

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mrs. Cleare, who teaches dance at Snipes Academy of Art & Design in Wilmington, is asking donors to help her students “cure the isolation blues” while they’re at home.
“Help give my students a creative outlet with hula hoops while they work from home during COVID-19,” Mrs. Cleare wrote in a post on Donors Choose, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects.
In Mrs. Cleare’s class, her students dance alone and with partners as they learn dances from other cultures and time periods as a vehicle for the appreciation of other peoples, cultures, and self-knowledge.
“Some go on to study dance as pre-professionals. We also integrate academic concepts in every dance experience to help students learn,” Mrs. Cleare said.
Click here to donate to Mrs. Cleare’s project.
Once the project is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the materials and deliver them to the school.
