CFCC teams with 4MedPlus to offer online contact tracing training

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is partnering with 4MedPlus to offer an online contact tracing certificate.
Contract tracers interview individuals recently diagnosed with COVID-19 to identify and notify their close contacts of potential exposure.
“With a growing need for contact tracers and other healthcare professionals during the COVID19 pandemic, state and private healthcare entities are in need of qualified individuals to help during this time,” said Liz Riepe, CFCC business and industry training coordinator. “CFCC is excited to offer affordable and convenient certificates to connect students with these jobs.”
The online training can be completed in six to eight hours.
“Upon successful completion of the course and final exam, students will receive a Certificate of Contact Tracing Proficiency (CCTP),” a news release from CFCC states. “The contact tracing course can be taken independently without the certification for free or with the certificate for $49. Individuals can receive a 20% discount through CFCC with the coupon code CFCC20.”
For registration and additional information, go to https://bit.ly/2YP3LO2.
