Absentee ballot request portal improves the process for absentee voting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The State Board of Elections launched an absentee ballot request portal September 1; now, North Carolina voters can request an absentee ballot completely online.
The online absentee ballot request portal streamlines the process for voting by mail and helps avoid duplicate requests by informing voters of existing absentee requests.
“At the State Board, our goal is to ensure all voters can cast a ballot, whether in person or by mail,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections.
Requests may be made by any registered North Carolina voter, or by his or her close relative or legal guardian. The voter’s county board of elections will mail the ballot to the voter, beginning September 4.
“We encourage voters to be patient as county boards of elections are processing an unprecedented number of absentee ballot requests this year,” Brinson Bell said. As of August 18, requests for absentee ballots in North Carolina was nearly 300,000.
Through August 31, voters had submitted more than 560,000 absentee ballot requests, 16 times more requests than county boards of elections had received by this time in 2016.
Registered voters in the military or who live overseas can request and return their ballots through the online portal.
To request a ballot, voters need to verify their identity by providing their first and last names, date of birth, county of registration and other personally identifying information as required.
Email addresses are only required if a voter requires confirmation of the request.
If a request is made by someone who is not registered, a link will be provided to help the voter register in North Carolina.
The deadline for absentee ballot requests is October 27, 2020; however, officials recommend putting in a request as early as possible so as not to miss ballot return deadlines.
