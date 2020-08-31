16-year-old bicyclist seriously injured in vehicle collison near Burgaw

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 16-year-old bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Pender County Monday morning, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. Casteen with the Highway Patrol said the teenager was traveling north on U.S. 117 outside of Burgaw when he was hit by a Jeep Liberty — that was also traveling northbound — near Ashton Road around 10:35 a.m.
The 16-year-old suffered severe injuries and was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment. His current condition is not known.
The driver of the Jeep was charged with failure to reduce speed.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.