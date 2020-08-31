WPD looking for suspect in hit and run

WPD looking for suspect in hit and run
According to a Facebook post from the WPD, the driver of a Chevy HHR is accused of striking two parked cars on Red Cross Street at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 24. (Source: WPD)
By WECT Staff | August 31, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated August 31 at 4:30 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for the driver who struck parked cars in downtown Wilmington earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post from the WPD, the driver of a Chevy HHR is accused of striking two parked cars on Red Cross Street at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 24.

“The suspect vehicle may be missing the passenger’s side mirror and have one headlight out,” the post states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.

Wilmington police are searching for the driver of this Chevy HHR that struck two parked cars on Red Cross St. around 9...

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Monday, August 31, 2020

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.