WPD looking for suspect in hit and run

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for the driver who struck parked cars in downtown Wilmington earlier this month.
According to a Facebook post from the WPD, the driver of a Chevy HHR is accused of striking two parked cars on Red Cross Street at approximately 9 p.m. on Aug. 24.
“The suspect vehicle may be missing the passenger’s side mirror and have one headlight out,” the post states.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
