WPD awarded $234,000 in COVID-19 grant funds from Justice Department

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has been awarded $234,749 from the Department of Justice for the Coronavirus Supplemental Funding grant. The Wilmington City Council will have to vote to officially accept the money on Tuesday.
The money will be spent on several different items including drones to ’preserve PPE equipment.’
“Proceeds from the grant will be used to allow the City to better respond to the COVID-19 virus. As you will recall from the previous authorization to apply for this grant, funding will be used to purchase equipment and supplies including, but not limited to: an ultraviolet light sterilization chamber; intermediate level first aid kits; drones; and back up generators,” according to City Council’s agenda.
In May, when City Council approved the application for the funding, it was explained that the drones could be used to help keep officers ’observe activity’ without having to get physically involved.
City Council meets on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.
