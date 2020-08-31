UNCW identifies another cluster in a residence hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) identified a cluster of seven cases of COVID-19 in Cornerstone Hall, Monday, August 31.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) defines a “cluster” as a minimum of five people in close proximity, testing positive within a 14-day period with a plausible epidemiological linkage between the cases.
The individuals involved in this fourth cluster are isolating and receiving medical monitoring or treatment as needed.
The New Hanover County Health Department has been informed and contact tracing has begun to determine others who may have been in close contact with anyone who tested positive.
A third clusters was identified Sunday.
Students with COVID-19 symptoms (i.e., fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, a cough, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, etc.) should notify the UNCW Student Health Center at 910.962.3280 or coronavirus@uncw.edu.
Employees should contact their healthcare provider, notify their supervisor and then notify the UNCW Student Health Center at 910.962.0587 or coronavirus@uncw.edu.
Click here for updates from the UNCW COVID-19 dashboard.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.