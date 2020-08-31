‘There is hope’: recognizing International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

“Stigma, in my opinion, is the number one barrier for patients to come in for addiction treatment or mental health treatment,” said Dr. Heather Manos, the Medical Director for Outpatient Addiction Medicine for Novant Health. “I think that they assign blame to themselves for continuing to use. I think the more we can do to educate the public, to educate the families, everyone, to educate the patients themselves on the fact that addiction is a disease and there is treatment for it.”