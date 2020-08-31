Summer Nutrition Programs are extended through the end of 2020

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) extended a suite of nationwide waivers Monday August 31 to continue operating summer nutrition programs.
The waivers apply to the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) and the Seamless Summer Option (SSO) through the end of 2020 or until available funding runs out.
This extension means that all meals will be available at no cost for all children 18 years old and younger and no parent/guardian consent form is needed. The student’s name or PowerSchool number will not be required either.
Parents, guardians or students can pick up meals at any of the 44 curbside grab and go locations that were previously available over the summer.
Note: Meals will not be available on Labor Day, Monday, September 7.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.