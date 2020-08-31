Part Four: Cover-Up Culture? WECT Investigates how the embattled NHCS system can move forward and heal from decades of abuse

Kelly’s case is one of five investigated by WECT, where former New Hanover County Schools employees were charged with sex-related crimes. Two of those cases, Kelly and the most recently arrested, Peter Frank, came to light while the teachers were still employed by NHCS. Frank remains in custody and is awaiting trial on a series of indecent liberties charges. Nicholas Oates, who died in jail a few days before his next court appearance on indecent liberties charges, and Jessica Wishnask, who pleaded guilty to indecent liberties charges, were arrested after they left the district for new jobs, but for contact they had with NHCS students. Richard Priode was arrested in Charlotte for having sexual contact with a student there after resigning from NHCS where he had been the subject of complaints by parents.