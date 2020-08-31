New Hanover County appoints new Health and Human Services Agency director

“Ms. Fayko brings extensive leadership and human service experience in collaborating with public agencies and private sector businesses; and the HHS Board views these skills as critical to integrating social care into the health care delivery system,” said Dr. Virginia Adams, PhD, RN, FAAN, who served as part of the county’s hiring panel and is a member of the consolidated agency board, is a former member of both the Health Board and Social Services Board, and is a current member of the county’s Partnership Advisory Group.