New Hanover County appoints new Health and Human Services Agency director

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County appointed Donna Fayko as the county’s Health and Human Services Consolidated Agency director; she will start in her new role October 6.
The New Hanover County Health and Human Services (HHS) Board unanimously consented to the selection Wednesday, August 26.
“Ms. Fayko brings extensive leadership and human service experience in collaborating with public agencies and private sector businesses; and the HHS Board views these skills as critical to integrating social care into the health care delivery system,” said Dr. Virginia Adams, PhD, RN, FAAN, who served as part of the county’s hiring panel and is a member of the consolidated agency board, is a former member of both the Health Board and Social Services Board, and is a current member of the county’s Partnership Advisory Group.
Fayko will be the county’s first agency director since the July 2019 consolidation of the Public Health and Social Services departments.
“We took the past year to consolidate and ensure better efficiencies among the departments, and we determined that a director of the two agencies would help bring even greater integrated service delivery to our community,” said County Manager Chris Coudriet. “Donna has experience in a consolidated agency in Mecklenburg County, she has a deep understanding of social work and human services and has a demonstrated history of being a strong leader.
Fayko has served in her current role as director of the Rowan County Department of Social Services for eight years and has worked in health and human services for 32 years.
Fayko holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a bachelor’s degree in probation and parole from Pfeiffer University, as well as a master’s degree in counselor education from Pennsylvania State University. She is immediate past president of the NC Association for County Directors of Social Services.
