N.C.’s curfew on late-night sale of alcohol at restaurants expires tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s statewide curfew on the sale of alcohol at restaurants in response to the cornavirus pandemic is set to expire at 11 p.m. Monday.
The curfew, stated in Executive Order 153, banned restaurants from selling alcoholic drinks between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., and kept bars across the state closed. It went into effect on Friday, July 31. at 11 p.m.
According to sources, Gov. Cooper is expected to make an announcement about the future of N.C.’s response to the pandemic on Tuesday, Sept. 1. However, there is no word on whether the alcohol ban will be mentioned in that announcement.
The full order for the curfew can be found here.
The order did not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.
Governor Roy Cooper said the curfew was enacted to drive down numbers and continue the state’s COVID-19 trends, which health officials say have been moving in the right direction.
The governor said public health experts and examples from other states show that bars and other places where people gather closely together are a high-transmission setting.
“We want to prevent restaurants from turning into bars after hours. We’re hopeful that this new rule can help drive down cases,” Gov. Cooper said.
Local governments that have implemented orders that end alcohol sales before 11 p.m. or that apply to other entities remain in effect.
The governor says their orders will remain in place as long as they are as strict or more strict, and the statewide order will go into effect anywhere that does not already have such a curfew already.
“This will be particularly important as colleges and universities are scheduled to start, bringing people all over the country to our state. We’ve seen case numbers increase among younger people, and prevention is critical to slowing the spread of the virus,” Gov. Cooper said.
Frequently asked questions about the curfew can be found below.
