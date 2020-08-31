Masked man robs Advance Auto Parts store over weekend, deputies say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an Advance Auto Parts store was robbed over the weekend.
According to Lt. Brewer with the sheriff’s office, a masked man entered the store, located on Carolina Beach Road near Monkey Junction, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The suspect walked up to the counter and demanded money, threatening the employee with a gun but not showing one, Brewer said.
The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4200 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.
