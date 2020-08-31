THE LATEST: Things to know about COVID-19 in the Cape Fear

Since the state loosened the criteria, more people are encouraged to get tested with or without symptoms. Find your nearest test site here.
- As of Sunday, August 30 the number of people that have died from COVID-19 in North Carolina has reached 2,692, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The total number of positive cases now stands at 166,127. Health officials say there are currently 965 in the hospital with COVID-19, though that number is constantly changing.
- After notification of a positive test result, local health departments contact the person to determine the location and potential close contacts while they were symptomatic, then contacts anyone identified as a “close contact.” If, through this investigative process, it is determined that a group of people that cannot be identified were at higher risk of exposure to COVID-19 through interaction with a positive case, only then would a public notification be made. For example, the person with COVID-19 attended a concert or other large, crowded event.
- NC DHHS is keeping up with the number of presumptive positive and confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the state. These numbers are updated once a day. Click here for the totals.
Several counties have begun releasing testing information daily.
- Governor Roy Cooper announced on Aug. 5 that North Carolina will remain in Phase Two until at least Sept. 11.
As part of Phase 2, the following businesses will be allowed to open under certain requirements:
- Restaurants can re-open for dine-in customers at mostly a 50% capacity, with distancing and cleaning requirements.
- Personal care businesses like salons and barbers can also re-open at 50% capacity. These businesses will have face covering and cleaning requirements while also reducing the number of people in the waiting areas.
- Swimming pools will be able to open at 50% capacity.
- Overnight & day camps can open with safety rules.
- Childcare facilities remain open and are now able to enroll all children.
The mass gathering limits in Phase 2 will now be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors.
The mass gathering limit does not apply to worship, religious, and spiritual gatherings, funerals or weddings ceremonies, but individuals are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and to follow the Three Ws to reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19. The mass gathering limit will still apply to visitation and reception before or after funeral and wedding ceremonies.
Cooper said the following businesses will remain closed: bars, night clubs, gyms, indoor fitness facilities, and indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and public playgrounds.
- New Hanover County announced on Monday, April 27 that it is launching an expanded COVID-19 testing program. Anyone exhibiting symptoms should call 910-798-6800 to be screened by a nurse. If you meet certain criteria, you will be referred to a drive-through testing site in downtown Wilmington.
- A toll-free Hope Line has been established for older adults experiencing isolation from social distancing. You can call 1-866-578-4673 or 1-866-578-HOPE.
- NC 211 will now provide up to date, free and confidential health information about resources in the community. 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
- Click here for the complete list of North Carolina guidance
- FAQ’s answered by the CDC
- Brunswick County has set up its own hotline — 910-253-2339 — for residents where county nurses will available to answer questions and provide information about the virus. The phone line will be available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. Brunswick County residents can also email coronavirus@brunswickcountync.gov with any questions. Emails sent over the weekend will be answered on the next business day.
- Residents in New Hanover County can call 910-798-6800, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until further notice. The center is meant for all questions and concerns people might have pertaining to the virus.
- Bladen County has activated two hotlines for people having questions about the coronavirus - 910-872-6291 and 910-872-6292. The hotlines numbers are staffed between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
