First Alert Forecast: close-to-home tropical storm formation possible, September to start off summery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! A seasonable conclusion to August with light southerly breezes, soupy humidity levels, and high temperatures in the 80s to around 90. Tonight, look for partly or variably cloudy skies, a passing coastal shower and a patch or two of fog as temperatures dip down to the middle 70s.
September, the statistical peak month of Atlantic Hurricane Season, will open with several possible tropical storm development areas across the basin.
The most notable zone right now is close to home. A non-tropical low pressure system east of Florida has a chance to acquire tropical characteristics between Monday and midweek. The good news is, regardless of its development, steering winds would whisk this system away from the Carolinas. Possible impacts would be limited to a brief enhancement of rip currents.
Two to three other possible tropical storm development areas are in the “main development region” of the tropical Atlantic Ocean i.e. the stripe of saltwater between the Caribbean and West Africa. A couple of westward waves of low pressure have a chance to organize within five days but what, if any, downstream impacts these may have are unknown at this time.
So, the bottom line is: thanks for staying alert and prepared into September!
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.