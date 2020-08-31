Faces of addiction line Holden Beach Road in Shallotte

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - People driving down Holden Beach Road in Shallotte saw the many faces of addiction on Monday which was International Drug Overdose Awareness Day.
The Brunswick County base group, Bringing Addiction Crisis Knowledge Offering Family Focus (B.A.C.K. O.F.F.) put up 19 banners each with 150 photos of people who have died from drug overdoses in North Carolina along the road.
For Tony Shreve of Calabash, the banners hit home as he’s battled drug addiction and has been clean for three years.
“It’s very powerful,” said Shreve. “People passing by just see a banner with a lot of faces on it. I know at least a half dozen people on the banners. To a lot of us here, it’s more than just a person. They are our brothers and sisters; one is my cousin. They’re family in a lot of cases.”
Shreve now works to help people who battle addiction. He’s the program coordinator at the Beach House Recovery in Calabash and knows his face could be on one of those banners.
“I could very easily be on this banner,” said Shreve. “Me and a lot of other people that I know.”
He believes that with the proper help, he and others can recover and once again enjoy life without addiction.
“I don’t wake up every day and say, ‘Oh Lord this is going to be a battle for me today,’” said Shreve. “We’re not a glum lot. There is life in recovery...happy joyous and free. If I didn’t believe that, I wouldn’t do what I do.”
