Downtown Alive extension request would allocate $40,000 from canceled fireworks show to fund it

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council will decide the fate of Downtown Alive, the outdoor event that sees the closure of downtown streets to traffic in order for businesses to utilize additional outdoor seating space during COVID-19.
A request has been submitted to city leaders to extend the program which is set to expire Labor Day weekend.
“Wilmington’s downtown businesses have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the State’s “Stay at Home” and “Safer at Home” Executive Orders. A request to add capacity with outdoor dining in streets was received from the Downtown Business Alliance, with support from local restaurants and retail merchants,” according to the request to council.
The event has been a success according to local businesses and now the Downtown Business Alliance (DBA) is asking city officials to consider extending the program until Oct. 18 to help businesses stay open during the pandemic. Downtown Alive began in June, and is a partnership between the City of Wilmington and several other groups including the DBA and Wilmington Downtown Inc.
“The program, Downtown Alive, began as a 45-day special event from June 25, 2020, and is scheduled to end on Labor Day, September 7, 2020, unless prohibited at an earlier date by a North Carolina Governor’s Executive Order or ABC Commission guidance. The program has shown to be a success for the downtown merchants that via this request would like to extend the program from September 10, 2020 through October 18, 2020 with the addition of a parklet concept to allow additional businesses to participate,” according to the request to council.
While the event has been popular, it has cost the city a significant amount of money and the expansion of the program will cost taxpayers as well as downtown businesses who have put forward nearly $14,000 of their own money to help fund the expansion. A large portion of the funds would come from the now-canceled 4th of July fireworks show.
“This item will appropriate fund balance from the Municipal Services District Funds in the amount of $20,000 for the Downtown Alive program, as well as using funds from General Fund accounts in the amount of $58,750 to continue these efforts through October 18, 2020. The funding from the General Fund will include $5,000 of FY21 Downtown Business Alliance agency, $13,750 in donations from downtown restaurants currently participating in the program to assist with costs for extension of the program and $40,000 of funds from the City’s 4th of July fireworks program that was cancelled due to Covid-19 ($34,987 used for current extension, $5,013 available for possible future extension).
City Council meets Tuesday and will vote on the ordinance then.
