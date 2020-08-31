Downtown Alive extension request would allocate $40,000 from canceled fireworks show to fund it

“This item will appropriate fund balance from the Municipal Services District Funds in the amount of $20,000 for the Downtown Alive program, as well as using funds from General Fund accounts in the amount of $58,750 to continue these efforts through October 18, 2020. The funding from the General Fund will include $5,000 of FY21 Downtown Business Alliance agency, $13,750 in donations from downtown restaurants currently participating in the program to assist with costs for extension of the program and $40,000 of funds from the City’s 4th of July fireworks program that was cancelled due to Covid-19 ($34,987 used for current extension, $5,013 available for possible future extension).