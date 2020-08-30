UNCW identifies cluster of five COVID-19 cases in residence hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has identified a cluster of five COVID-19 cases in Sandpiper Hall.
This information comes just days after the school identified two other clusters in different residence halls.
“A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed in close proximity by location and that occur within a 14-day period,” according to a press release from the school.
The individuals involved are isolating and receiveing medical treatment as needed, but to protect their privacy, the school is not releasing any personal information of the individuals.
“The university has informed the New Hanover County Health Department, and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a positive individual. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance,” according to the release.
Any future clusters that are identified will be shared through emails and through the school’s social media accounts.
“Students with COVID-19 symptoms (i.e., fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, a cough, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, etc.) should notify the UNCW Student Health Center at 910.962.3280 or coronavirus@uncw.edu. Employees should contact your healthcare provider (let them know you have symptoms when making an appointment), notify your supervisor that you will miss work and then notify the UNCW Student Health Center at 910.962.0587 or coronavirus@uncw.edu,” according to the release.
