Prisoner who walked off job site found in High Point hotel, given away by tattoos

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WECT) - A man is back behind bars after three days of being on the lam and is now facing additional charges just four months before his scheduled release date.
Michael Lee Willis-Rockett, who was sentenced to two years in prison for identify theft and fraud in Brunswick County was taken into custody Sunday morning in High Point.
“Willis-Rockett was identified at Hotel NC in High Point. He was given away by his distinctive tattoos. He will face charges of escape. On Thursday, he walked away from his prison job on at the Department of Public Safety’s Correction Enterprise warehouse in Apex, where he loaded trucks of supplies for the prison system,” according to a press release.
He had roughly four months left until his scheduled release date of December 18, 2020 when he walked off the job and escaped.
