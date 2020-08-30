First Alert Forecast: hot end to August with marginal storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday morning to you! After a hot Saturday we saw a narrow line of gusty showers and a few thunderstorms move through the area late in the afternoon and early this evening. Now, in the wake of the brush with the remnants of Laura, a batch of drier air will hack storm chances to a low 10%. Also expect sun and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a fresh northwesterly breeze.