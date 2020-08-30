First Alert Forecast: hot end to August with marginal storm chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday morning to you! After a hot Saturday we saw a narrow line of gusty showers and a few thunderstorms move through the area late in the afternoon and early this evening. Now, in the wake of the brush with the remnants of Laura, a batch of drier air will hack storm chances to a low 10%. Also expect sun and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a fresh northwesterly breeze.
For most of the week, we will be stuck in the typical late summer pattern. That means plenty of periods of hot sun and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Isolated afternoon and early evening showers and storms are possible each day.
New tropical storm development is unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin, but a healthier possibility exists in or just east of the Caribbean Sea by the middle of the week. Remember... September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington below. You can also extend your outlook to ten days for whatever spot you like with your WECT Weather App. Track those weekend storm odds hour-by-hour there too!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.