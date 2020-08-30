First Alert Forecast: classic summery pattern at home, tropics becoming active again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! As August comes to a close, the classic summery pattern will carry into September of heat, humidity and daily storm chances. Afternoon high temperatures will mainly be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with triple digit heat index values possible. The risk for an isolated storm will range from 20-30% for much of the week ahead before increasing over the weekend.
There are a few areas of interest to note in the tropics. Closer to home, an area of low pressure is expected to form off the southeastern coast of the United States early next week. Further development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form by the middle of the week. This system will move northeastward initially parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. and then away from land.
A westward-moving tropical wave over the eastern Caribbean Sea has high odds for tropical development through midweek. A tropical depression is likely to form early next week in the central Caribbean Sea. Also further away from home two other tropical waves are emerging off the coast of Africa, both which have low odds for tropical development next week. Of course, we will have close eyes on all of these areas of interest. Check back daily for updates!
