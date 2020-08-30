Call for artists issued for ’Black Lives Do Matter’ art installation in Wilmington

“The mural will consist of 18 freestanding signs, consisting of the characters, “BLACK L!VES DO MATTER”. This mural will be installed along 3rd Street at Jervay Memorial Park near the 1898 Memorial. Each letter is cut from a 80-gauge aluminum at approximately 4 feet wide by 8 feet tall. The artist(s) will have only TWO weeks to paint the fronts of their letter signs. The artwork should speak vibrantly of African American culture, represent Wilmington’s African American history, and/or illustrate Black contributions to the world. A variety of art styles is acceptable,” according to the proposal.