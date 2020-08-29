Groups go door-to-door registering voters in Wilmington’s underserved communities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 2020 is a big year. The election is in November and the Census is also going around for everybody fill out. The deadline is September 30th.
“Making sure that your voice is here to vote is the way you engage civically it’s the way that you’re able to have a say in what goes on, what dictates your life, what laws are passed,” said Genna Wirth, Executive Director of Voyage Wilmington. “Really it’s just a way to be a part of the conversation.”
The MLK celebration committee and Voyage teamed up and knocked on doors in the Houston Moore and Hillcrest communities.
“We want to make sure we’re targeting the under-served population to make sure that they’re voices are represented where they’re largely underrepresented.”
That representation could help funding and resources be relocated to parts of the community that have been missing out, not to mention voting for officials who best represent them.
Wirth says she wants to help everybody’s voice be heard in such a significant year.
“It’s so extremely important to make sure that your voice is heard, to make sure that you’re counted as an individual, to make sure that we have proportionate representation of services and resources in the area, making sure that we know where people are so we know where to put resources, where to put funding in.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.