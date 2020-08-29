First Alert Forecast: remains of Laura to bring quick storm through this evening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday afternoon to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Storm chances will swell to the 40-50% range through early evening as the remnants of Laura scoot through the Virginias. Odds favor places to the north like Raleigh and Richmond will have a more pronounced storm risk but, locally, you should be alert as one or two strong gusty cells could manage to sneak in. Otherwise for the rest of Saturday: variable clouds, gusty southwest winds, and seasonably hot highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: In the wake of the brush with the remnants of Laura, a batch of drier air will hack storm chances to 10%. Also expect sun and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a fresh northwesterly breeze.
For most of next week we will be stuck in the typical late summer pattern. That means plenty of periods of hot sun and highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Isolated afternoon and early evening showers and storms are possible each day.
New tropical storm development is unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin, but a healthier possibility exists in or just east of the Caribbean Sea by early next week. Remember... September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Remember... September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season.
