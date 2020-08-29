First Alert Forecast: remains of Laura to bring quick storm chance this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region. Storm chances will swell to the 40-50% range from midday through early evening as the remnants of Laura scoot through the Virginias. Odds favor places to the north like Raleigh and Richmond will have a more pronounced storm risk but, locally, you should be alert as one or two strong gusty cells could manage to sneak in. Otherwise for Saturday: variable clouds, gusty southwest winds, and seasonably hot highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: In the wake of the brush with the remnants of Laura, a batch of drier air will hack storm chances to 10%. Also expect sun and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s amid a fresh northwesterly breeze.
New tropical storm development is unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin t but a healthier possibility exists in or just east of the Caribbean Sea by early next week. Remember... September is the statistical peak of Atlantic Hurricane Season.
