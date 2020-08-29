City of Wilmington set to name Live Nation as management company of Hugh Morton Amphitheater

“Beginning 2021, the City will receive $40,000 annually in fixed rent for up to 30 events and an additional $1,500 for each event between 31 to 40 from Live Nation and $250,000 for in-kind value of maintenance expenses over the prescribed term of the contract. Additionally, the City will receive $2.00 per-ticket in revenue. Live Nation will also provide an initial capital investment of $500,000 dollars for equipment, fixtures, and furnishings, with half of the improvements being completed within 18 months of the first 2021 Concert Event and the remaining balance of the improvements completed by the end of 2026,” according to the resolution,” according to the resolution.