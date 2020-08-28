WPD: Vehicle seen driving over pier, sinking into Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple agencies are on the scene were a vehicle was reportedly seen driving off of a pier and into the Cape Fear River early Friday morning.
“Just after midnight Friday, August 28, Wilmington police responded to the area of Front St. and Market St. in reference to a red vehicle seen driving over a pier and sinking into the Cape Fear River,” the Wilmington Police Department said in a tweet. “Multiple agencies are on scene this morning, working to recover the vehicle and any possible individual(s) inside.”
WECT has a crew on the way to the scene.
Stay with this story for updates.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.