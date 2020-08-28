Whiteville police operation leads to three drug arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An enforcement operation conducted by the Whiteville Police Department and the N.C. Division of Alcohol Law Enforcement led to three drug-related arrests Thursday.
The individuals were arrested on the following charges:
Cornulius Jamal Watts, of Whiteville
- possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon
- possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I, III, IV, VI controlled substances
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- felony possession of marijuana
- trafficking opium/heroin
- maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance
- felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- simple possession of a Schedule II and III controlled substance
- felony possession of cocaine
- possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- possession of open container of spirituous liquor
- unsealed liquor in passenger area of motor vehicle
Tina McInnis, of Whiteville:
- possession of a stolen firearm
- possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I, III, IV, VI controlled substances
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- felony possession of marijuana
- trafficking opium/heroin
- maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance
- felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- simple possession of a Schedule II and III controlled substance
- felony possession of cocaine
- possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- possession of open container of spirituous liquor
- unsealed liquor in passenger area of motor vehicle
Juwarn Britt, of Whiteville:
- possession of a stolen firearm
- possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I, III, IV, VI controlled substances
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- felony possession of marijuana
- trafficking opium/heroin
- felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
- simple possession of a Schedule II and III controlled substance
- felony possession of cocaine
- possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
- possession of open container of spirituous liquor
- unsealed liquor in passenger area of motor vehicle
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.