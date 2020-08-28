Whiteville police operation leads to three drug arrests

An enforcement operation conducted by the Whiteville Police Department and the N.C. Division of Alcohol Law Enforcement led to three drug-related arrests Thursday.
By WECT Staff | August 28, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT - Updated August 28 at 11:18 AM

The individuals were arrested on the following charges:

Cornulius Jamal Watts, of Whiteville

  • possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon
  • possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I, III, IV, VI controlled substances
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • felony possession of marijuana
  • trafficking opium/heroin
  • maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance
  • felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
  • simple possession of a Schedule II and III controlled substance
  • felony possession of cocaine
  • possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • possession of open container of spirituous liquor
  • unsealed liquor in passenger area of motor vehicle

Tina McInnis, of Whiteville:

  • possession of a stolen firearm
  • possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I, III, IV, VI controlled substances
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • felony possession of marijuana
  • trafficking opium/heroin
  • maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance
  • felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
  • simple possession of a Schedule II and III controlled substance
  • felony possession of cocaine
  • possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • possession of open container of spirituous liquor
  • unsealed liquor in passenger area of motor vehicle

Juwarn Britt, of Whiteville:

  • possession of a stolen firearm
  • possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule I, III, IV, VI controlled substances
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • felony possession of marijuana
  • trafficking opium/heroin
  • felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
  • simple possession of a Schedule II and III controlled substance
  • felony possession of cocaine
  • possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine
  • possession of open container of spirituous liquor
  • unsealed liquor in passenger area of motor vehicle

