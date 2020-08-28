Whiteville High School reports positive COVID-19 test, 14 people quarantined

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Fourteen people have been quarantined after a student at Whiteville High School recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Superintendent Marc Whichard.
The student attended classes at the high school on Monday and Tuesday, with a positive test result coming back on Thursday.
Thirteen people, including one teacher, who had close contact with the student have been sent home for two weeks. Whichard said it will be up to those individuals whether or not to have a test performed. He also declined to say what areas of the campus the student was in.
Whichard said all students and employees are required to wear a mask while on campus.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.