UNCW students react to reported COVID-19 clusters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two clusters of COVID-19 have been found on the campus of UNCW.
There are ten positive cases at two residence halls: five at Pelican Hall and five at Graham-Hewlett Halls.
According to the UNCW website on Friday, 29 of the university’s 150 quarantine/isolation beds were being used; that’s an increase of 16 from just two days prior.
Rachel Horrell, who lives in Pelican Hall, is alarmed.
“I have classes in-class and I want to keep it that way,” said Horrell. “I have a concern when one person can see 20 people a day. Five people...that’s 100 people that have been exposed. It keeps going and keeps spreading. I just feel like we’re going to go online and they’re going to kick us out honestly.”
Gray Bingen is a first-year student from Richmond, Virginia and lives in Graham-Hewlett Hall. He is deferring this semester, but plans to come back to campus when the COVID-19 concerns are gone.
“It’s not the whole college experience,” said Bingen. “It’s just different with corona. Having to stay six feet away from people, it’s just hard to meet new people I guess.”
Others plan to continue to live and take classes on campus, but believe they are taking the proper measures to stay safe.
“I’m not concerned. I know the University is taking the proper steps to get them into quarantine,” said Lucas Smith. “I think we’re gonna be okay.”
“For me myself, I’m staying inside and staying away from as many people as possible,” added Zachary Hamlet. “I am not introducing myself to new people...and washing my hands.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.