UNCW lawsuit goes to mediation next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Instead of a hearing scheduled for Friday, August 28, for the lawsuit against the UNC System, all parties agreed to mediate the matter Wednesday, September 2 with former Court of Appeals Judge Doug McCullough.
Gary Shipman, the lawyer representing the UNC faculty and staff, including those employed at University of North Carolina Wilmington, said in an email they will be looking for the following:
- The right for those who can perform critical functions of their job to work remotely, whether faculty or staff.
- PPE for all employees who continue to work on campus to be provided at the employer’s expense.
- Transparency to ensure that all employees receive accurate information regarding COVID-19 cases.
- A coordinated effort between local public health officials and university campuses that are going to remain open.
- Safety measures in place for those who are still working on campus.
No further information will be available until after the mediation.
