Trevor Donovan: Bringing a Hallmark Channel Christmas to Wilmington (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“I’ve got to be completely honest with you, there was a bit of selfishness in that process because I was nervous and scared going into that,” he recalls about the role, which lasted from 2009-2013. “I’m playing a gay character on TV when it wasn’t prevalent eight or nine years ago. So, I was a little self-involved for a little while. I wanted to tell the story honestly and genuinely, and not have it be a flash-in-the-pan gratuitous thing, really show the struggle this kid had to deal with just coming to terms with it himself and then having to come out to his friends, and his family. No one had any idea. It was a very unassuming character shift. So when I started getting messages from not only teenagers, but adults as well, on how it helped them, then I started to realize ‘Oh wow, I need to quit thinking about myself and realize how much it’s helping other people’, which really added that much more into the soul of the character and the pride I hold in being part of it.”