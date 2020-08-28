Transit union may ’take action’ including strike if contract isn’t worked out

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It has been more than a year since a contract with First Transit, Inc for WAVE Transit employees expired.
In that time, WAVE has gone through significant operational changes and delved into its ongoing financial issues
Now, members of the Amalgamated Transit Union have driven a line in the sand: Agree upon a new contract at the next negotiation, scheduled for Sept. 8-9, or union members could “take action,” up to and including a strike.
“We think that we’ve been patient enough and we’re wanting to move the negotiations forward or we are planning on taking action in order to get a fair and decent contract,” said union chapter president Terrance Dewberry.
Because they are operating under an extension of the previous contract, Dewberry said insurance costs for members have gone up at the same time employees are dealing with a pandemic.
“To delay the situation and play games with these people’s lives. lives is unfair. And it’s time for that to stop. And we’re here to tell you that the time is up for this situation.”
A spokesperson for First Transit said in an emailed statement that the company is working with employees to find a solution.
“First Transit respects our employees’ right to collective bargaining and continue to negotiate in good faith, and have been working with union representation to negotiate an agreement that is fair and reasonable. We are confident that we can reach an agreement that is mutually-beneficial and provides continuous service for the passengers of Wave Transit.”
Dewberry said the new iteration of the Cape Fear Public Transit Authority has been supportive of their efforts to negotiate a new contract.
