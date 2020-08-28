TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge repair to cause road closure in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A portion of Old Fayetteville Road in Brunswick County is expected to close next week while crews with the N.C. Department of Transportation make repairs to a bridge.
Old Fayetteville Road between Highland Hills Drive NE and Ricefield Branch Street NE is scheduled to be closed from 8 a.m. Aug. 31 until 5 p.m. Sept. 4.
“Crews will repair concrete and add asphalt to the bridge deck that spans Sturgen Creek,” a N.C. DOT news release states. “Motorists will use Lanvale and Village roads to access the other side of Old Fayetteville Road. Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute and use caution when driving near the work zone.”
