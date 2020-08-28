RNC Chair looks at the effort needed for President Trump to win North Carolina in 2020

“One of the things Joe Biden has said openly is that he would get rid of the filibuster, which has been tradition for decades,” McDaniel said. “He would allow a majority vote if they take the Senate, just 51 votes. Right now, it’s 63, so you need some bipartisanship. 51 votes to change anything, to pass legislation. I think that’s frightening. The democrats have said they want to add (Washington) DC and Puerto Rico as states, they want to stack the (US) Supreme Court. They are looking at ’how to we fundamentally transform the United States of America into something that our Founders did not intend. Thom Tillis is a safeguard against that. He’s always going to fight for North Carolina, lower taxes, better jobs. But beyond that, keeping America the great country and the land of opportunity that it is.”