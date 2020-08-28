One dead in boat collision on Intracoastal Waterway

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - One person was killed after two boats collided near Southport Wednesday night.
According to Todd Coring, assistant fire chief with the Southport Fire Department, the crash happened near mile marker seven in the Intracoastal Waterway around 9 p.m.
One person was pronounced at the scene.
Both boats involved were taken to the Wild Life Boat ramp on Fish Factory Road.
No other details are known. Officials with North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission are handling the investigation.
We’ve reached out to NC Wildlife for additional information and are waiting to hear back.
