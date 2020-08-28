Narcotics investigation in Chadbourn leads to arrest

After receiving multiple citizen complaints, an investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit led to the arrest of Jacqueline Gray Spivey (Source: Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | August 28, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT - Updated August 28 at 4:20 PM

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - After receiving multiple citizen complaints, an investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit led to the arrest of Jacqueline Gray Spivey.

Investigators conducted surveillance of 63-year-old Spivey’s residence at 241 Gillard Road in Chadbourn and undercover officers made a purchase from Spivey.

The Vice-Narcotics Unit and Columbus County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant the morning of August 26 and seized the following items:

  • A .380 semi-automatic handgun
  • Packaging materials
  • Digital scales
  • Over $2,000.00 cash
  • Tramadol hydrochloride tablets
  • Buprenorphine tablets
  • Suboxone strips
  • Lyrica capsules
  • Oxycodone hydrochloride tablets
  • Fentanyl patches

Spivey was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and several felonies including possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II, III, IV and V controlled substances and trafficking opium/heroin.

Spivey is being held under a $132,000 secured bond.

