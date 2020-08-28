Narcotics investigation in Chadbourn leads to arrest

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - After receiving multiple citizen complaints, an investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Unit led to the arrest of Jacqueline Gray Spivey.
Investigators conducted surveillance of 63-year-old Spivey’s residence at 241 Gillard Road in Chadbourn and undercover officers made a purchase from Spivey.
The Vice-Narcotics Unit and Columbus County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant the morning of August 26 and seized the following items:
- A .380 semi-automatic handgun
- Packaging materials
- Digital scales
- Over $2,000.00 cash
- Tramadol hydrochloride tablets
- Buprenorphine tablets
- Suboxone strips
- Lyrica capsules
- Oxycodone hydrochloride tablets
- Fentanyl patches
Spivey was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and several felonies including possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a dwelling to keep/sell a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II, III, IV and V controlled substances and trafficking opium/heroin.
Spivey is being held under a $132,000 secured bond.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.